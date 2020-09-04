Advertisement

Better Business Bureau explains renter scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning the public regarding possible rental scammers hoping to capitalize on low vacancy rates and rising rental costs.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The scam operates by stealing photos and property descriptions from legitimate listings, and then re-listing those homes or apartments as available for rent. Interested tenants are asked to pay application fees upfront after being given a reason why the property manager can’t show the property in person.

The BBB suggests you watch out for deals that are too good, make sure to check online for similar properties, and never send money without seeing the property in person first.

“I think that it is just really important to look for those signs as far as blurry watermarks, misspelled words, any contact information that does not seem accurate, those could be huge read flags that you would definitely want to look out for,” said Jeremy Johnson with the Better Business Bureau

They also suggest you contact your local property management companies directly to see what they have available as opposed to relying on third party sites. You can also go through a real estate agent that offers their services to renters.

