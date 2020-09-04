Burley picks up first win of the season at Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Home opener and Senior Night at Buhl, as the Indians welcome in Burley.

Both teams lost their first game and looking to rebound.

No score, first quarter, on second down, Preston Ramos of Burley, breaks free, takes advantage of several missed tackles and takes it to the house. This long touchdown run puts the Bobcats on the board.

Burley going for two, but Joe Armitage wraps up Jake Bracken, just shy of the goal line.

Buhl’s ensuing drive, Drexler Jaynes, Mr. Do-it-all, looks, but has an opening up the gut, and gains 14 yards for a first down, the highlight of the drive.

Second quarter, same score, a chance at a field goal for Burley. The Bobcats go early and the Indians’ Armitage blocks the attempt, Kaden Homan takes off before being brought down.

Still in the second, a fumble leads to a turnover, Burley looks to capitalize.

No problem for Kevin Hernandez who finds paydirt.

After the two-point conversion, the visitors go up 14-0.

Burley wins this one easily, 41-7 to improve to 1-1 on the season. Buhl drops to 0-2.

CROSS COUNTRY:

For the boys, Jerome placed second, Twin Falls took third and Canyon Ridge finished fourth at the Dam Run in Minidoka County. With the girls, Twin Falls took first and Jerome placed third. Individually Ryker Holzen (Canyon Ridge) won for the boys with a time of 16:13. Brittany Garling (Twin Falls) placed second for the girls coming in at 20:13.

BOYS SOCCER:

Jerome 5, Burley 1

Canyon Ridge 8, Twin Falls 1: The Canyon Ridge men’s soccer team defeated conference opponent Twin Falls 8-2 at home. The win propels the Riverhawks to 4-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference. The Riverhawks were lead by a whole team effort. Our next game is Saturday vs Pocatello HS, varsity plays at 11pm and JV plays 1:00pm. Goal scorers were Denis Malanda (4), Alimasi Jamari (2), Michael DeLaTorre (1) and Nischal Magar (1).

GIRLS SOCCER:

Jerome 4, Burley 0

Twin Falls 8, Canyon Ridge 1: Goal scorers included Zoey Thompson, Jaycee Bell (2), Emily Bruns, Elisabeth Plouy and Madelyn McQueen (2) along with an own goal. The ladies will be back in action Tuesday at Jerome.

VOLLEYBALL:

Twin Falls 3, Canyon Ridge 0: (25-17, 25-20, 25-12) Senior setter Piper Newton led the Bruins with 18 assists and 6 aces, while Brenley Hansen led the threat at the net with 6 kills and 3 blocks. Rounding out the defense was Halle Egbert posting 7 digs.

“We’ve been working hard to learn how to find all of our hitters, even when we are out of system. Tonight we not only did that, but were able to be in system and put pressure on our opponent at the net as well.” - Coach Harshman. The Lady Bruins head to Highland tomorrow for the Peg Peterson tournament.”It is always fun playing our cross town rival, but with COVID right now I think all of us were just thrilled to be back on the court again!” - Coach Harshman.

Lighthouse 3, Carey 1: (23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12) Kynlee Thornton led the Lions with 17 kills, Ellie Boland produced 20 assists, Maddy Shetler added 18 assists. Thornton added 15 digs.

