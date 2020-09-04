Advertisement

Coleman, Gary Grant

September 1, 2020, age 79
Gary Grant Coleman passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
September 1, 2020, age 79
HEYBURN—Gary Grant Coleman passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.  He was 79 years old.  Gary was a longtime resident of the Burley/Heyburn area.

He was born the fourth of eight children on January 26, 1941, in Rupert, Idaho, to Douglas Kay and Doris Glynn McGuire Fossum Coleman.  He attended Burley High School and graduated with the class of 1959.  He played the saxophone in the jazz band and played for several area events.  He was an accomplished athlete and played on the varsity basketball team.  After graduation, he followed in his brother, Glen’s, footsteps and joined the United States Air Force where he traveled and later met his future wife, Ann Owens.  They met in 1962 in Wethersfield, England, and started dating towards the end of 1962. They were married on October 5, 1963, in London, England, and, due to interesting circumstances, had the opportunity to be married three times in one day.

He served in multiple callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days including ward clerk and in many bishoprics.  He was the owner of G&G Auto, an auto repair and car sales business in Burley, in which he was sole owner until he retired in 2015.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ann; his five children, Kandi Robertson (Troy), Randy (Judy), Ron (Jennie), Julie Gibson (Todd), and Angela Farran (Jeff).  Gary and Ann have been blessed with 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.  Family was everything to him.  He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; and three sisters.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Brent Browning officiating.  Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:40 a.m. Thursday, preceding the service at the church.

