Daily activities can affect hearing loss

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Shooting guns, listening to loud music or working at a construction site can all have long term impacts on your hearing.

Noise is the number one cause of hearing loss, and it is the only type of hearing loss that you can prevent.

Hearing loss will vary for each person, depending on how much noise exposure there is, and how long the exposure time is.

For some people, they don’t have an option, whether it be where they live or what their job is.

“Something to keep in mind is if you have to raise your voice over the sound that you are hearing, in order for people to understand you or in order for you to hear yourself, there is potential that it can be damaging,” said audiologist Skylar McSorley said.

Hearing protection can be a pair of ear plugs that go in the ear, or ear muffs that go in the outside of the ear.

