Gibson, David Michael

September 3, 2020, age 73
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLEY—David Michael Gibson, a 73-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at his home.

He was born Nov. 18, 1946, in Riverside, Calif., the son of Roy Thelman and Jennie Mae Sinclair Gibson.  He attended elementary school in Riverside, Calif., and completed his education in Malta and Declo.  He married Janice Louise Bourquin on Nov. 23, 1968, in American Falls, Idaho.  They lived briefly in Cortez, Colo., prior to moving to Riverside, Calif.  In 1973, they relocated to Burley where he had since resided.

Dave worked as an auto parts wholesaler throughout the Western United States.  From 2000 until 2018, he was the owner/operator of Gibson Auto Salvage in Heyburn.  Throughout his working career, he made lifelong friends and was known for his honesty and integrity in his profession.

He was an active member of Apostolic House of Prayer in Rupert where he helped build the church both physically and monetarily.  Additionally, he served many years as a church board member.  Dave loved music and was especially gifted in playing the guitar.  He used this talent throughout his life and loved sharing his God-given talent with others.  Other passions he enjoyed were building cars, hot rod cars, attending car shows, horses (especially horse racing), motorcycles, traveling,  playing racquetball, golf and fantasy football, and, from a very young age, he enjoyed attending movies at the various movie theaters; this love lasted a lifetime.

He is survived by his wife, Janice of Burley; two sons, David Gibson (Laurel) of Twin Falls, and John Gibson (Abigail) of Boise; his grandchildren, Tyler Gibson (Samantha) of Meridian, John Gibson Jr. (Reyna) of Nampa, Hope Wayne (Matt) of Twin Falls, Brianna Gibson of Boise, and Brooklyn Wood of Seattle, Wash.; and one brother, Jim Gibson (Jackie) of Burley.  He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Jean Miller, Pat Anderson, and Carol Johnson; and a granddaughter, Montgomery Gibson.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Apostolic House of Prayer, 94 E. Baseline Rd., in Rupert.  Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.  Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the service at the church.

For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

