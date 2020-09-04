Governor Brad Little tours Twin Falls High School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Governor Brad Little toured Twin Falls High School Friday morning, stopping by a few classes such as the CTE program, math, and finance.

“Probably the thing that impressed me the most was the enthusiasm from both the faculty and the students,” Little continued, “It’s early on in the season, but you can see they’re diving into the education.”

Little also stressed the importance of getting and keeping kids in school.

“Starting the school year out where the faculty members don’t know every one of their students, they need to make that connection if they have to dial back and do some other form,” Little explained.

He was also impressed with the usage of masks, saying when kids wear masks, the community will follow.

“What’s impressed me is all those kids wearing masks. We know these things work,” Little said.

School district superintendent Dr. Brady Dickinson said they were honored to host Little.

“We’ve worked really hard here in Twin Falls to be able to reopen our schools and get kids back,” Dickinson continued “So I just think that the governor being here reaffirms the work that we’ve done and the efforts we’ve put into making sure we could reopen schools safely here in Twin Falls.”

The work between the school district, and the health district didn’t go unnoticed by Little.

“The patrons of this school district should be very proud of the board, the administration, the faculty of what they’re doing here,” Little explained.

The governor also toured O’Leary Middle School.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.