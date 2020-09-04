Advertisement

Governor Brad Little tours Twin Falls High School

Little also stressed the importance of getting and keeping kids in school.
Governor Brad Little toured Twin Falls High School Friday morning, stopping by a few classes such as the CTE program, math, and finance.
Governor Brad Little toured Twin Falls High School Friday morning, stopping by a few classes such as the CTE program, math, and finance.(Rachel Fabbi)
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Governor Brad Little toured Twin Falls High School Friday morning, stopping by a few classes such as the CTE program, math, and finance.

“Probably the thing that impressed me the most was the enthusiasm from both the faculty and the students,” Little continued, “It’s early on in the season, but you can see they’re diving into the education.”

Little also stressed the importance of getting and keeping kids in school.

“Starting the school year out where the faculty members don’t know every one of their students, they need to make that connection if they have to dial back and do some other form,” Little explained.

He was also impressed with the usage of masks, saying when kids wear masks, the community will follow.

“What’s impressed me is all those kids wearing masks. We know these things work,” Little said.

School district superintendent Dr. Brady Dickinson said they were honored to host Little.

“We’ve worked really hard here in Twin Falls to be able to reopen our schools and get kids back,” Dickinson continued “So I just think that the governor being here reaffirms the work that we’ve done and the efforts we’ve put into making sure we could reopen schools safely here in Twin Falls.”

The work between the school district, and the health district didn’t go unnoticed by Little.

“The patrons of this school district should be very proud of the board, the administration, the faculty of what they’re doing here,” Little explained.

The governor also toured O’Leary Middle School.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Better Business Bureau explains renter scams

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Better Business Bureau is warning the public regarding possible rental scammers hoping to capitalize on low vacancy rates and rising rental costs.

News

Professional Rodeo competition at Twin Falls County Fair sees an increase in contestants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Professional Rodeo competition at Twin Falls County Fair sees an increase in contestants. Organizers say entries have jumped up around 30%-40%.

News

Idaho Fish and Game expects many opportunities for hunters this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
Some hunts are currently underway, and the general season for deer is starting next month.

News

Kayak event aims to raise money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Dragonfly Hope Foundation will be hosting its annual Kayak for Hope event this weekend.

Latest News

News

Students talk about the politics surrounding COVID-19, and wearing a face mask in school

Updated: 17 hours ago
Students say they don’t mind wearing a mask if it makes others feel safe

News

Professional rodeo competition at Twin Falls County Fair sees an increase in contestants.

Updated: 23 hours ago
Professional rodeo competition at Twin Falls County Fair sees an increase in contestants. Organizers say entries have jumped up around 30%-40%.

News

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office asks for help in Centennial Park graffiti

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook asking for help identifying those involved.

State

Idaho to stay in Stage 4 of reopening plan for sixth time

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Idaho will stay in Stage 4 of the governor’s reopening plan for sixth time.Gov. Brad Little made the announcement during a Thursday morning press conference. regarding Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds from the Idaho Capitol.

Age is Just a Number

Senior centers are more important now than ever during COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
September is National Senior Center Months and this year more than ever they need help to ensure they keep operating

Regional

Portland protests set up clash between journalists, police

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:54 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Journalists typically wear clothing that says “press” and have badges that clearly identify them as reporters.