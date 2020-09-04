If you request an absentee ballot it must be used to cast your vote

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - President Trump has suggested voters who have requested absentee ballots to send those in and then also go to the polling places to check if their ballot was received and if not to vote in person, putting you first KMVT talked with officials to see what would happen if you were to do that.

If you request an absentee ballot that is your official ballot and you will need to use that to cast your vote. To cast an absentee ballot you can mail them back, drop them off at any ballot drop box in your county or return them directly to the county clerk’s office. If someone does show up at a polling place after requesting an absentee ballot they will be instructed to call the clerk’s office to verify if their ballot has been received. Twin Falls Clerk of the District Court explained what happens if your ballot has not been received.

“We would make sure we haven’t received a ballot here in the office, we will ask them where is their ballot and if they’re able to vote that one they will be instructed to vote that one and return it here, back to the office,” said Kristina Glascock, the Twin Falls clerk of the District Court. “There are those rare occasions we will void the one that we issued them and let them vote at the polls if there’s not time for them to get the ballot or find the ballot they were mailed and get it turned into us.”

Glascock also explained all ballots need to be received by the country clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on election day so people are advised to plan for at least 3 to 5 business days if they are mailed. Early voting is another option for those who would like to vote in person before election day, early voting goes October 13th to the 30th, at the county clerk’s office 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

