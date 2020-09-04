Advertisement

If you request an absentee ballot it must be used to cast your vote

Absentee ballots need to be received by the county clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on election day
If you request an absentee ballot for the November election that is your official ballot and you will need to use it to cast your vote
If you request an absentee ballot for the November election that is your official ballot and you will need to use it to cast your vote(WEAU)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - President Trump has suggested voters who have requested absentee ballots to send those in and then also go to the polling places to check if their ballot was received and if not to vote in person, putting you first KMVT talked with officials to see what would happen if you were to do that.

If you request an absentee ballot that is your official ballot and you will need to use that to cast your vote. To cast an absentee ballot you can mail them back, drop them off at any ballot drop box in your county or return them directly to the county clerk’s office. If someone does show up at a polling place after requesting an absentee ballot they will be instructed to call the clerk’s office to verify if their ballot has been received. Twin Falls Clerk of the District Court explained what happens if your ballot has not been received.

“We would make sure we haven’t received a ballot here in the office, we will ask them where is their ballot and if they’re able to vote that one they will be instructed to vote that one and return it here, back to the office,” said Kristina Glascock, the Twin Falls clerk of the District Court. “There are those rare occasions we will void the one that we issued them and let them vote at the polls if there’s not time for them to get the ballot or find the ballot they were mailed and get it turned into us.”

Glascock also explained all ballots need to be received by the country clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on election day so people are advised to plan for at least 3 to 5 business days if they are mailed. Early voting is another option for those who would like to vote in person before election day, early voting goes October 13th to the 30th, at the county clerk’s office 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:23 PM MDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:59 AM MDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:38 PM MDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Politics

Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:57 PM MDT
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president.

Latest News

Politics

Flint water crisis settlement near, reports say

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:36 AM MDT
|
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly, an attorney involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:14 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:06 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:21 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:01 PM MDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

News

Heyburn voters to determine the fate of mayor in November

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:58 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Heyburn residents will be asked if they would like to recall their city mayor come the November election.