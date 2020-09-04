Advertisement

Professional Rodeo competition at Twin Falls County Fair sees an increase in contestants

Organizers say entries have jumped up around 30%-40%
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With other events on the professional rodeo circuit cancelled this year due to covid-19, contestants are coming to this years rodeo from all over the country.

“Living in Texas, I haven’t ventured out this far before, especially this time of year, but kind of everything changed this year and this was an incredible opportunity to be able to come up here, so we took it, ” Barrel Racer Kassie Mowry said.

Kassie Mowry is a Barrel Racer from Dublin, Texas, and will be the first one out of the gates Thursday night.

“I’ve learned to kind of channel my nerves and try to not relay that to my horse because it makes them nervous if I get nervous and they can feel all of those little things”

Fair officials say this year, there is a 30%-40% increase in rodeo competitors.

“Partly because some of the big rodeos around us, Ellensburg, Walla Walla, a lot of those big rodeos have cancelled,” Fair manager John Pitz said. “We’re actually probably the best paying rodeo, as far as purse goes purse, this side of the Missouri River this year.”

Six current world champions, and a bunch of previous world champions are in town. Rodeo organizers are giving you plenty of chances to seem them. This year, the event is now four days instead of three.

“I think it’s going to be a really exciting event and something they aren’t going to want to miss,” Pitz said.

Rodeo competition will be held at 7:30 in the evening from Thursday through Sunday.

