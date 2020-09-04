Protesters gather outside Pelosi’s California home after her salon visit

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - Hairstylists took to the street outside of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home Thursday.

KGO reports the rally comes two days after video of Pelosi getting her hair cut inside a salon surfaced.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted restrictions on hair salons serving customers indoors at the end of August, but San Francisco still requires such services to only be provided outside.

Pelosi said the salon told her it would be OK to come inside because they are only accomodating one person at a time. She also claims the whole thing was a setup, since the video was released to the media by the salon’s owner.

A photo of Pelosi on the same visit shows her wearing a mask around her neck instead of on her face. She said that’s because she had just had her hair washed.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.