Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, September 4, 2020

There is a Heat Advisory in effect for the southeastern part of Blaine County, the central and western part of Cassia County, and the southern part of Minidoka County for the entire day tomorrow as it is going to be very hot outside as high temperatures are going to be near 100 degrees in the lower elevations. Since it is going to be so hot outside tomorrow, make sure you stay hydrated, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, and try and limit your time outdoors (especially during the afternoon and evening) if at all possible.

There is a Fire Weather Watch in effect for all of Blaine County, the central and eastern part of Jerome County, the central and eastern part of Lincoln County, and all of Minidoka County from noon to 9pm tomorrow. There is also a Fire Weather Watch in effect for the southeastern part of Blaine County, all of Cassia County, the central and eastern part of Jerome County, the central and eastern part of Lincoln County, all of Minidoka County, and the southern part of Twin Falls County from noon to 9pm on Sunday. With the low relative humidity and gusty winds that we are going to have tomorrow and Sunday, any fires that do start are going to be able to spread pretty quickly.

For more information about the Heat Advisory and the Fire Weather Watch, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

We are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions today, tomorrow, and Sunday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. This upper level ridge is also going to provide us with southwesterly flow aloft, and this southwesterly flow aloft is going to allow some smoke from wildfires currently burning in California and Nevada to work its way into our area, so it is going to be a bit hazy over the next couple of days. It is also going to be hot today as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations, and it is going to be even hotter tomorrow as highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s and lower 100s in the Magic Valley. Some record high temperatures are also likely going to be set today and tomorrow as high temperatures on these two days are going to be well above average for this time of year. The temperatures are then going to cool down a bit as we head into Sunday as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations.

Two disturbances are also going to pass by our area to the north this weekend, and these disturbances are going to provide us with some breezy to windy conditions. There is going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow afternoon and evening as the first disturbance passes by our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is then going to be breezy/windy on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as the second and stronger disturbance passes by our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

As we head into Monday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a strong cold front begins to approach our area. It is also going to be windy on Monday ahead of this cold front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and it is going to be cooler on Monday as well as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. Tuesday is then going to be even cooler than Monday is going to be as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations. There may also be some areas of frost around Tuesday morning (as well as Wednesday morning) as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be sunny and dry on Tuesday as well.

Sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather once again. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 94

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. Winds: North to South 5-10 mph. High: 89

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 56

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hazy. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Very hot. Winds: SE 5-15 mph during the morning, then WNW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 98

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and hazy. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph during the morning, then SW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 93

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Mild. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 64

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 55

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Windy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Not as hot. High: 92 Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy and warm. High: 89 Low: 52

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 (LABOR DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Windy and a lot cooler. High: 82 Low: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. High: 80 Low: 35

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Patchy areas of frost are possible during the morning. Breezy and A LOT cooler. High: 65 Low: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Some areas of frost are possible during the morning. A little breezy and A LOT cooler. High: 64 Low: 37

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Patchy areas of frost are possible during the morning. Warmer. High: 74 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Some areas of frost are possible during the morning. Warmer. High: 71 Low: 42

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 80

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 76

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.