Twin Falls Movie Theater open again after almost 6 month shut down

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Magic Valley Cinema 13 is open again after shutting down for many months.

The general manager of the cinema says they are taking all the necessary steps to make sure the movie theater is clean.

They are requiring masks except while eating or drinking, and they are cleaning each theater after every movie.

They hope a lot of people will take advantage of the movie theater being open, because if not, it might be longer for some other big movies to be released.

“One big thing that we are focusing on this weekend is the movie “Tenet,” said the general manager Chase Waldapfel. “A lot of the major movie studios are eyeing that one, how it does and that is going to determine if they are going to release bigger ones like “Wonder Woman” and “Black Widow” so we are really asking for the community support this weekend to come out and check it out.”

The theater has been open since August 21st.

