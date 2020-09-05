Advertisement

Portland protests reach 100 consecutive days this weekend

Police officers detain a Black Lives Matter protester outside the Penumbra Kelly Building on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Portland, Ore. This weekend Portland will mark 100 consecutive days of protests over the May 25 police killing of George Floyd.
Police officers detain a Black Lives Matter protester outside the Penumbra Kelly Building on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Portland, Ore. This weekend Portland will mark 100 consecutive days of protests over the May 25 police killing of George Floyd.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 1:09 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly Friday night after protesters marched through the streets of Portland on to a police building, where officers stood waiting outside.

A few hundred demonstrators had met at Kenton Park before making their way to the Portland Police Association building, where police warned protesters to stay off the streets and private property. Those who refused could be subject to citation, arrest, the use of tear gas, crowd-control agents or impact munitions, police said.

Around midnight, police ran down the street, pushing protesters out of the area, knocking people down and arresting those who they say were not following orders — as some people were being detained, they were pinned to the ground and blood could be seen marking the street pavement.

Demonstrations in Portland, which started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, are reaching 100 straight nights of protests that have been marked by vandalism and violence.

The slaying of a right-wing Trump supporter, Aaron “Jay” Danielson, shot and killed after he came downtown last weekend with a pro-Trump caravan of pickup trucks further roiled things in the liberal city. The prime suspect in the shooting, self-described anti-fascist Michael Forest Reinoehl, was killed Thursday night by law enforcement.

Since Floyd’s killing, nights of unrest that increasingly targeted a federal courthouse prompted President Donald Trump to dispatch U.S. agents to guard the building in July.

The presence of the agents from U.S .Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service was intended to tamp down on the demonstrations but instead reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement.

The U.S. agents began drawing down July 31 under an agreement between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. But as the unrest has continued and picked up, federal authorities have again said they may increase their presence in the city.

Cline reported from Salem, Oregon.

