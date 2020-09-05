Advertisement

Twin Falls runner to complete virtual Boston Marathon race

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:04 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Twin Falls woman is gearing up for the virtual edition of the Boston Marathon.

Kami Grandeen qualified for the race by finishing with a time of 3:37:46 on March 3, 2019 at the Napa Valley Marathon.

As you might remember officials called off the 124th edition of the marathon scheduled for April 20, due to the virus.

Anyone registered for the event received a box full of goodies, including a Clif Bar Boston Creme Pie to honor the beloved city.

Now, she’s training to run the 26.2 miles in Twin Falls, which she explains might be a challenging feat, but her inspiration is Team Weenie, who’s focused on making it a successful experience for her.

“Great friends helping me out, running a few miles with me, bringing me water, bringing me food, just being there to support me because the last few miles of a marathon is really, really hard, there’s no payoff at the end, there’s no Boston qualifier at the end,” Grandeen explained. “So I think it will be really important to have a great group encouraging me when I want to stop, when I want to be done.”

Kami Grandeen will run a virtual Boston Marathon, outlining the city of Twin Falls.
Kami Grandeen will run a virtual Boston Marathon, outlining the city of Twin Falls.(KMVT)

Grandeen begins the race on Labor Day at 6 a.m., starting at Pioneer Path. She’ll either upload the run from her GPS watch or use the Strava app.

