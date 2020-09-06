10th Annual Operation Facelift underway in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 10th Annual Operation Facelift is underway in Southern Idaho.

From renovating park benches, to painting murals, Operation Facelift can help communities finish projects they have been working on.

“Each of the communities applied earlier this spring, and they outlined what their projects were and what the costs were going to be,” said the executive director of Southern Idaho Economic Development Connie Stopher. “Some of them were renovating old train cars that are in their downtown parks, or they are putting out benches and flowers, or they are painting murals, so they have all these projects that they already designed, they just need some funds to help them accomplish them.”

A business or an individual can sponsor a community like Gooding or Heyburn, and that will help the towns finish their projects.

“Those nice to have projects are the ones that make our businesses thrive, that make our communities look like we have pride and love in them and really make them look like beautiful, wonderful places to live,” said Stopher.

This year there are 10 communities participating, the most they’ve ever had. There are four levels of sponsorships, bronze, silver, gold and platinum.

“2020 has already been a rocky year, so I think something like this could really be a boost for a lot of our small communities too,” said Ervina Covcic, the rural economic development specialist at Southern Idaho Economic Development. “It’s a great opportunity for these businesses to give back, it’s a perfect timing for that, so they can show these communities they are here to support, I think that’s really important right now.”

Sponsors have until September 18th to decide which community they want to help.

“The communities do the work, put the volunteers together and all the materials, so it’s a really great partnership between business and communities to revitalize and beautify our communities,” said Stopher.

To sponsor a community, visit their website.

Or you can call 208-732-6459.

