Magic Valley Arts Council announces new after-school program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A new after-school program is coming to the Magic Valley, with an emphasis on art education.

The Magic Valley Arts Council said the need for art classes is prevalent in the Magic Valley, and they are working to provide a service in which creates an environment where students can freely express themselves.

“It’s not only a way for kids to express themselves, but it is also for the kids who aren’t really interested in playing sports, or they aren’t amazing at math,” said Arts Council executive director Erik Allen.

Starting next week the Art After School Program will be born. Inviting students in grades first through third, on Tuesdays and grades fourth through sixth on Thursdays to the Magic Valley Arts Council. The September classes will be based around comics, in helping guide students though the first steps of creating a story to the final steps of getting the comic book pages ready for print.

“There is a mix between what we perceive and what we actually have in our reality, and kids are able to do this amazingly,” Allen said. “By drawing like the simplest sun, by just like a yellow circle with rays coming out and that looks like nothing like what is actually there, but we understand it completely and kids are able to do this as if we are born with it,” Allen said.

The classes start on September 8 and cost $6 a class if you are member of the arts council, or $8 for non-members. For more information regarding the art after school program head over to their website at this link.

Art After School safety measures: 10 kids per class. Masks are mandatory. Practice social distancing. Stay home if sick. Commonly touched items will be disinfected before and after each class.

