Advertisement

Magic Valley Arts Council announces new after-school program

By Jake Brasil
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A new after-school program is coming to the Magic Valley, with an emphasis on art education.

The Magic Valley Arts Council said the need for art classes is prevalent in the Magic Valley, and they are working to provide a service in which creates an environment where students can freely express themselves.

“It’s not only a way for kids to express themselves, but it is also for the kids who aren’t really interested in playing sports, or they aren’t amazing at math,” said Arts Council executive director Erik Allen.

Starting next week the Art After School Program will be born. Inviting students in grades first through third, on Tuesdays and grades fourth through sixth on Thursdays to the Magic Valley Arts Council. The September classes will be based around comics, in helping guide students though the first steps of creating a story to the final steps of getting the comic book pages ready for print.

“There is a mix between what we perceive and what we actually have in our reality, and kids are able to do this amazingly,” Allen said. “By drawing like the simplest sun, by just like a yellow circle with rays coming out and that looks like nothing like what is actually there, but we understand it completely and kids are able to do this as if we are born with it,” Allen said.

The classes start on September 8 and cost $6 a class if you are member of the arts council, or $8 for non-members. For more information regarding the art after school program head over to their website at this link.

Art After School safety measures:
10 kids per class.
Masks are mandatory.
Practice social distancing.
Stay home if sick.
Commonly touched items will be disinfected before and after each class.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

10th Annual Operation Facelift underway in Southern Idaho

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
From renovating park benches, to painting murals, Operation Facelift can help communities finish projects they have been working on.

News

Magic Valley Arts Council announces new after-school program

Updated: 9 hours ago
A new after-school program is coming to the Magic Valley, with an emphasis on art education.

News

Better Business Bureau explains renter scams

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Better Business Bureau is warning the public regarding possible rental scammers hoping to capitalize on low vacancy rates and rising rental costs.

News

Twin Falls Movie Theater open again after almost 6 month shut down

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:19 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
They hope a lot of people will take advantage of the movie theater being open, because if not, it might be longer for some other big movies to be released.

Latest News

News

Governor Brad Little tours Twin Falls High School

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:10 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Governor Brad Little toured Twin Falls High School Friday morning, stopping by a few classes such as the CTE program, math, and finance.

News

Better Business Bureau explains renter scams

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:58 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
The Better Business Bureau is warning the public regarding possible rental scammers hoping to capitalize on low vacancy rates and rising rental costs.

News

Professional Rodeo competition at Twin Falls County Fair sees an increase in contestants

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:56 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Professional Rodeo competition at Twin Falls County Fair sees an increase in contestants. Organizers say entries have jumped up around 30%-40%.

News

Idaho Fish and Game expects many opportunities for hunters this year

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:32 PM MDT
Some hunts are currently underway, and the general season for deer is starting next month.

News

Kayak event aims to raise money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:30 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
The Dragonfly Hope Foundation will be hosting its annual Kayak for Hope event this weekend.

News

Students talk about the politics surrounding COVID-19, and wearing a face mask in school

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:49 PM MDT
Students say they don’t mind wearing a mask if it makes others feel safe