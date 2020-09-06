Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – EVENING UPDATE

Saturday, September 5, 2020

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for all of Blaine County, all of Cassia County, the central and eastern parts of Jerome County, the central and eastern parts of Lincoln County, all of Minidoka County, and the southern part of Twin Falls County from noon to 9pm tomorrow. There is also a Fire Weather Watch in effect for all of Gooding County, the western part of Jerome County, the western part of Lincoln County, and the central and northern part of Twin Falls County from noon to 9pm on Monday. With the low relative humidity and gusty winds that we are going to have tomorrow and Monday, any fires that do start are going to be able to spread pretty quickly.

There is also a High Wind Watch in effect for our entire viewing area for Monday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts up to 55+ mph are possible at times as a strong cold front approaches and passes through our area. These strong winds could blow down trees and power lines which could cause there to be some power outages. These strong winds could also cause difficult travel conditions for high-profile vehicles, and there may be some areas of blowing dust around due to these strong winds as well.

Now for more information about the Red Flag Warning and the High Wind Watch, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

It is going be hazy tonight and tomorrow as some smoke from wildfires currently burning in California and Oregon works its way into our area. Outside of this haze though, we are going to have clear skies tonight and sunny skies tomorrow as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations, and it is going to be hot tomorrow (although it is not going to be quite as hot as it was today) as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. A disturbance is also going to be passing by our area to the north tomorrow, and this disturbance is going to provide us with some breezy/windy conditions as sustained wind speeds tomorrow afternoon and evening are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and the strongest winds tomorrow afternoon and evening are going to be in the Mini-Cassia Region, the northern part of the Magic Valley, and the southern part of the Wood River Valley.

As we head into Labor Day (Monday), we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers during the afternoon and evening as a strong cold front begins to approach our area. It is also going to be very windy on Monday ahead of this cold front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and it is going to be cooler on Monday as well as high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations.

Monday night is then going to have mostly clear skies with a slight chance of rain showers in the Magic Valley and a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the Wood River Valley as this cold front passes through our area. It is also going to continue to be very windy Monday night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts up to 55+ mph are possible at times. This cold front is also going to allow our temperatures to drop a lot as lows Tuesday morning are going to be near freezing in the Wood River Valley and in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley.

Tuesday is then going to be a really cool day as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations, and Tuesday night is going to be a really cold night as lows are going to be in the 30s in most locations. There may also be some areas of frost around Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, so if you have any sensitive plants/vegetation, make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect them. The wind is also going to begin to diminish as we go through the day on Tuesday, but it is still going to be breezy out there as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is going to be sunny and dry on Tuesday as well.

Sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected from Wednesday through Saturday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather once again. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these four days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations, highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 80s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Friday and Saturday are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley.

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/Hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Mild. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/Hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 54

TOMORROW (SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/Hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. A little breezy during the morning, then breezy/windy during the afternoon and evening. Not as hot. Winds: SW 5-20 mph during the morning, then West 10-30 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 91

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/Hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. A little breezy during the morning, then windy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: West 10-25 mph. High: 90

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/Hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. A little breezy. Winds: SSW 5-20 mph. Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/Hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Breezy. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 52

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 (LABOR DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers during the evening. Windy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph during the morning, then West 20-35 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 84

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Breezy during the morning, then windy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph during the morning, then WNW 15-30 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 82

MONDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers, generally before midnight. Windy and chilly. Winds: NNE 15-30 mph. Low: 42

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and snow showers, generally before midnight. Windy and cold. Winds: NNW 15-30 mph. Low: 32

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy and A LOT cooler. High: 64 Low: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy and A LOT cooler. High: 64 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Some areas of frost around during the morning. Warmer. High: 75 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Some areas of frost around during the morning. Warmer. High: 72 Low: 42

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 82 Low: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 78 Low: 45

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 86 Low: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 82 Low: 47

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 86

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 83

