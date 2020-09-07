Advertisement

2 grizzly bears killed after conflicts near Yellowstone

The grizzly bear is one of 13 threatened species in Idaho (Source: National Park Service photo)
The grizzly bear is one of 13 threatened species in Idaho (Source: National Park Service photo)(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Montana have said two grizzly bears were killed this week after entering an occupied tent and an recreational vehicle storage compartment near Yellowstone National Park.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Friday that the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks responded to 15 reports of two bears getting into garbage, approaching houses and entering campgrounds.

Department officials said the bears were previously removed from residential areas last year but resurfaced last month.

Experts then captured the animals Aug. 16 for relocation but they returned to the area again Aug. 25.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Yellowstone National park officials file complaint on guide

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Yellowstone National Park guide is facing criminal charges for violating park rules.

News

Legend of the One-Arm Bandit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
One-Arm Bandit performs at the Magic Valley Stampede for the first time ever this year

Regional

UPDATED: Body of missing 2-year-old Ealge boy found in nearby pond

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said late Thursday morning that the search is still underway for a toddler who went missing near Boise on Wednesday.

News

Event gives children with disabilities rock climbing experience

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Gemstone Climbing Center hosted a free rock wall climbing opportunity for children, with physical or developmental, special needs this Sunday.

Latest News

News

Murtagh teen dies after crashing into Twin Falls County canal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A Murtaugh teen is dead after crashing a car into a canal in Twin Falls County.

News

Hailey Public Library offering assistance to parents through a COVID-19 curriculum

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Hailey Public Library has rolled out a COVID-19 curriculum to help offer many resources to parents and students this year.

News

New covered show ring honors Kimberly teen

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A special dedication was held at the Twin Falls County Fair Saturday afternoon in memorial of Kimberly teenager who died in a car crash two years ago.

News

Kayakers gather for fundraising event

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A kayak event centered around raising money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness concluded Saturday

News

New covered show ring honors Kimberly teen

Updated: 22 hours ago
A special dedication was held at the Twin Falls County Fair Saturday afternoon in memorial of Kimberly teenager who died in a car crash two years ago.

News

Kayakers gather for fundraising event

Updated: 23 hours ago
A kayak event centered around raising money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness concluded Saturday