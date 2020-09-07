2 grizzly bears killed after conflicts near Yellowstone

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Montana have said two grizzly bears were killed this week after entering an occupied tent and an recreational vehicle storage compartment near Yellowstone National Park.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Friday that the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks responded to 15 reports of two bears getting into garbage, approaching houses and entering campgrounds.

Department officials said the bears were previously removed from residential areas last year but resurfaced last month.

Experts then captured the animals Aug. 16 for relocation but they returned to the area again Aug. 25.

