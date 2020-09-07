Advertisement

Athol, Idaho, man crashes plane after attempted landing

An Athol, Idaho, man was transported to Kootenai Health with non-life threatening injuries following a plane crash.
An Athol, Idaho, man was transported to Kootenai Health with non-life threatening injuries following a plane crash.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYDEN, Idaho (AP) — An Athol, Idaho, man was transported to Kootenai Health with non-life threatening injuries following a plane crash.

Emergency personnel responded to East Lancaster Road Hayden Sunday night for a report of a plane that crash landed.

The pilot, 38-year-old Craig Craviotto walked to a nearby residence after trying to land the Cessna 182D on Lancaster Road.

Craviotto told deputies he ran out of fuel and could not safely make it to the Coeur d’Alene Airport, which was his target destination and initial starting point.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hailey Public Library offering assistance to parents through a COVID-19 curriculum

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Hailey Public Library has rolled out a COVID-19 curriculum to help offer many resources to parents and students this year.

News

10TH Annual Operation Facelift underway in Southern Idaho

Updated: 41 minutes ago
From renovating park benches, to painting murals, Operation Facelift can help communities finish projects they have been working on.

Regional

Body of missing 2-year-old Ealge boy found in nearby pond

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Authorities in Idaho have discovered the body of a missing 2-year-old boy after crews spent all day Friday draining a pond near where the child went missing.

Regional

Yellowstone National park officials file complaint on guide

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Yellowstone National Park guide is facing criminal charges for violating park rules.

Latest News

Regional

2 grizzly bears killed after conflicts near Yellowstone

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildlife officials in Montana have said two grizzly bears were killed this week after entering an occupied tent and an recreational vehicle storage compartment near Yellowstone National Park.

News

Legend of the One-Arm Bandit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
One-Arm Bandit performs at the Magic Valley Stampede for the first time ever this year

Regional

UPDATED: Body of missing 2-year-old Ealge boy found in nearby pond

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said late Thursday morning that the search is still underway for a toddler who went missing near Boise on Wednesday.

News

Event gives children with disabilities rock climbing experience

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Gemstone Climbing Center hosted a free rock wall climbing opportunity for children, with physical or developmental, special needs this Sunday.

News

Murtagh teen dies after crashing into Twin Falls County canal

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A Murtaugh teen is dead after crashing a car into a canal in Twin Falls County.

News

Hailey Public Library offering assistance to parents through a COVID-19 curriculum

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Hailey Public Library has rolled out a COVID-19 curriculum to help offer many resources to parents and students this year.