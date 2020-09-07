Athol, Idaho, man crashes plane after attempted landing

HAYDEN, Idaho (AP) — An Athol, Idaho, man was transported to Kootenai Health with non-life threatening injuries following a plane crash.

Emergency personnel responded to East Lancaster Road Hayden Sunday night for a report of a plane that crash landed.

The pilot, 38-year-old Craig Craviotto walked to a nearby residence after trying to land the Cessna 182D on Lancaster Road.

Craviotto told deputies he ran out of fuel and could not safely make it to the Coeur d’Alene Airport, which was his target destination and initial starting point.

