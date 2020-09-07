Chad Daybell’s attorney files petition to move case out of Fremont County

REXBURG, Idaho (CBS2) — The attorney representing Chad Daybell has filed a petition with the courts for a change of venue.

According to Idaho court documents, defense attorney John Prior says he made the move because “a fair and impartial jury trial cannot be held in Fremont County.”

The petition was filed on Friday.

Earlier this week, prosecutor Rob Wood and the state motioned to join Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell’s cases together.

Lori Daybell’s next arraignment is set for Sept. 10. She’s been charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to alter, conceal or destroy evidence, and three misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing officers, a solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.

Chad Daybell’s jury trial is set to run from Jan. 11 to 29 in Fremont County. He has been charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence and two felony counts of conspiracy to destroy, alter or conceal evidence.

