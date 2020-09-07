CSI prepares for first rodeo of the season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Rodeo is one of only two sports in competition this fall for the College of Southern Idaho. The team is gearing up for their first rodeo at Southern Utah University September 11 and 12.

Head coach Steve Birnie and senior cowgirl Katelyn Perkins joined the Coaches Show on Wednesday.

CSI men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinert hosted the segment and we chatted with the pair afterwards. The team hopes to have a full season.

Perkins marked one of nine Golden Eagles to qualify for nationals last spring, but sadly the CNFR was canceled due to COVID-19.

Now, she along with teammates, get another year of eligibility.

“We do have a lot of boys this year, we have a lot of freshmen, a lot more bull riders it seems like and bareback riders and saddle bronc,” Perkins said.

“There were a lot of kids, calling leading into the the middle of July, end of July, saying hey are we going to be able to rodeo? And I was able to say yeah we were,” Birnie explained. “If that wasn’t the case, we probably wouldn’t have got some of the kids to come to school.”

Birnie added, the Grand Canyon, Northwest and West Coast regions all shut down this fall and many of those athletes decided to pass on school.

You can catch their full interview on either the CSI or KMVT facebook pages.

