Advertisement

Dietrich stays undefeated after solid victory over Butte County

Power accumulates five touchdowns in the route
By Steve Kirch
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - No. 3 Butte County Pirates took on the No. 2 Blue Devils, both teams undefeated.

Blue Devils leading 8-6 in the second quarter, Brady Power airs it out and connects with his receiver down field to get his team in scoring range, but the drive would stall when Power gets flushed out of the pocket and throws the ball away to avoid the sack.

The Pirates would have their own problems in the quarter when Tyler Wanstrom gets sacked.

But the Blue Devils would figure it out when Power buys some time in pocket, throws up the Hail Mary and connects with his receiver to give his team an 16-6 advantage.

The Pirates would try to come right back but Wanstrom and his receiver are unable to connect on third down.

Right before halftime the Blue Devils push their lead out 22-6 when Brady Power connects with Cody Power.

Brady Power passed for 245 yards and four touchdowns, to go along with 177 yards on the ground and another touchdown, as the Blue Devils would end up pushing their record to 2-0 with 36-14 win over the Pirates.

STATS: Wide receiver Jett Shaw caught nine passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while Cody Power had seven receptions and 121 yards. Wes Shaw rushed on 12 attempts for 39 yards. Defensively, Wes Shaw produced 11 tackles, while B. Power with and Lester Nance each had eight tackles.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Twin Falls silenced after first quarter

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Twin Falls got off to a quick 14-0 start after the first quarter, but never scored again in the 27-14 loss.

Sports

Indians shut down the Bruins

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Twin Falls got off to a quick 14-0 start after the first quarter, but never scored again in the 27-14 loss.

Sports

No. 1 Carey moves to 2-0

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Hunter Smith was 10 for 14 passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Conner Simpson had 21 carries for 221 yards and 4 tds and one receiving touchdown. Smith also carried the ball 16 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns.

Sports

Twin Falls runner to complete virtual Boston Marathon race

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:04 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Kami Grandeen qualified for the race by finishing with a time of 3:37:46 on March 3, 2019 at the Napa Valley Marathon.

Latest News

Sports

Running the Boston Marathon, virtual style

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:52 PM MDT

Sports

Burley picks up first win of the season at Buhl

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:38 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Burley rebounds after losing a high-scoring battle to Mountain Home, by taking care of business against Buhl.

Sports

Burley picks up first win

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:13 AM MDT
Burley scored early and never quit in the rout of Buhl.

News

Professional rodeo competition at Twin Falls County Fair sees an increase in contestants.

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
Professional rodeo competition at Twin Falls County Fair sees an increase in contestants. Organizers say entries have jumped up around 30%-40%.

Sports

Wednesday’s sports roundup

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:31 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Scores originate from area coaches and IdahoSports.com.

College

CSI baseball standout commits to Oregon State

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:45 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Right-handed pitcher Jayson Hibbard looks to take his talents to Oregon State University.