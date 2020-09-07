Dietrich stays undefeated after solid victory over Butte County

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - No. 3 Butte County Pirates took on the No. 2 Blue Devils, both teams undefeated.

Blue Devils leading 8-6 in the second quarter, Brady Power airs it out and connects with his receiver down field to get his team in scoring range, but the drive would stall when Power gets flushed out of the pocket and throws the ball away to avoid the sack.

The Pirates would have their own problems in the quarter when Tyler Wanstrom gets sacked.

But the Blue Devils would figure it out when Power buys some time in pocket, throws up the Hail Mary and connects with his receiver to give his team an 16-6 advantage.

The Pirates would try to come right back but Wanstrom and his receiver are unable to connect on third down.

Right before halftime the Blue Devils push their lead out 22-6 when Brady Power connects with Cody Power.

Brady Power passed for 245 yards and four touchdowns, to go along with 177 yards on the ground and another touchdown, as the Blue Devils would end up pushing their record to 2-0 with 36-14 win over the Pirates.

STATS: Wide receiver Jett Shaw caught nine passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while Cody Power had seven receptions and 121 yards. Wes Shaw rushed on 12 attempts for 39 yards. Defensively, Wes Shaw produced 11 tackles, while B. Power with and Lester Nance each had eight tackles.

