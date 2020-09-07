Advertisement

Environmentalists say Washington’s wolf program is broken

Wolves were exterminated in Washington by the 1930s, but they began returning to the state early this century.
FILE - This June 29, 2017, file remote camera image provided by the U.S. Forest Service shows a female gray wolf and two of the three pups born in 2017 in the wilds of Lassen National Forest in Northern California. The Trump administration plans to lift endangered species protections for gray wolves across most of the nation by the end of 2020, the director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (U.S. Forest Service via AP, File)
FILE - This June 29, 2017, file remote camera image provided by the U.S. Forest Service shows a female gray wolf and two of the three pups born in 2017 in the wilds of Lassen National Forest in Northern California. The Trump administration plans to lift endangered species protections for gray wolves across most of the nation by the end of 2020, the director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (U.S. Forest Service via AP, File)(Uncredited | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has directed the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to draft new rules governing the killing of wolves involved in conflicts with livestock, a move winning praise from conservation groups.

The Democrat last week directed the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to draft new rules governing the department’s lethal removal of wolves involved in conflicts with livestock.

The state this year has issued orders to kill wolves in three different packs for preying on cattle. And a vocal conservationist was recently removed from a key wolf panel.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

