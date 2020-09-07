Environmentalists say Washington’s wolf program is broken

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has directed the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to draft new rules governing the killing of wolves involved in conflicts with livestock, a move winning praise from conservation groups.

The Democrat last week directed the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to draft new rules governing the department’s lethal removal of wolves involved in conflicts with livestock.

The state this year has issued orders to kill wolves in three different packs for preying on cattle. And a vocal conservationist was recently removed from a key wolf panel.

Wolves were exterminated in Washington by the 1930s, but they began returning to the state early this century.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.