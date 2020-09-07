Event gives children with disabilities rock climbing experience

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Gemstone Climbing Center hosted a free rock wall climbing opportunity for children with physical or developmental, special needs Sunday.

Nonprofit Courageous Kids Climbing put on the event, which is a group of rock climbers based in central Idaho who volunteer to take children with special needs and teach them how to rock climb in area climbing gyms.

On Sunday, the Twin Falls Fire Department firefighters were also helped the kids climb up and down the gym walls.

“With the firefighters here, they are learning how to not be afraid of the firefighters or people in uniform, and what can be more fun than climbing with a bunch of firefighters,” said Jeff Riechmann with Courageous Kids Climbing. “At the same time the firefighter are learning how to work with people with special needs. things that might help them on an emergency.”

To learn more about Courageous Kids Climbing, visit its Facebook page.

