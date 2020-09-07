Advertisement

Event gives children with disabilities rock climbing experience

Firefighters with the Twin Falls Fire Department also helped children climb in the gym
The Gemstone Climbing Center hosted a free rock wall climbing opportunity for children with physical or developmental, special needs on Sunday.
The Gemstone Climbing Center hosted a free rock wall climbing opportunity for children with physical or developmental, special needs on Sunday.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Gemstone Climbing Center hosted a free rock wall climbing opportunity for children with physical or developmental, special needs Sunday.

Nonprofit Courageous Kids Climbing put on the event, which is a group of rock climbers based in central Idaho who volunteer to take children with special needs and teach them how to rock climb in area climbing gyms.

On Sunday, the Twin Falls Fire Department firefighters were also helped the kids climb up and down the gym walls.

“With the firefighters here, they are learning how to not be afraid of the firefighters or people in uniform, and what can be more fun than climbing with a bunch of firefighters,” said Jeff Riechmann with Courageous Kids Climbing. “At the same time the firefighter are learning how to work with people with special needs. things that might help them on an emergency.”

To learn more about Courageous Kids Climbing, visit its Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

2 grizzly bears killed after conflicts near Yellowstone

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildlife officials in Montana have said two grizzly bears were killed this week after entering an occupied tent and an recreational vehicle storage compartment near Yellowstone National Park.

News

Legend of the One-Arm Bandit

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Steve Kirch
One-Arm Bandit performs at the Magic Valley Stampede for the first time ver this year

Regional

UPDATED: Body of missing 2-year-old Ealge boy found in nearby pond

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said late Thursday morning that the search is still underway for a toddler who went missing near Boise on Wednesday.

News

Murtagh teen dies after crashing into Twin Falls County canal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A Murtaugh teen is dead after crashing a car into a canal in Twin Falls County.

Latest News

News

Hailey Public Library offering assistance to parents through a COVID-19 curriculum

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Hailey Public Library has rolled out a COVID-19 curriculum to help offer many resources to parents and students this year.

News

New covered show ring honors Kimberly teen

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A special dedication was held at the Twin Falls County Fair Saturday afternoon in memorial of Kimberly teenager who died in a car crash two years ago.

News

Kayakers gather for fundraising event

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A kayak event centered around raising money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness concluded Saturday

News

New covered show ring honors Kimberly teen

Updated: 20 hours ago
A special dedication was held at the Twin Falls County Fair Saturday afternoon in memorial of Kimberly teenager who died in a car crash two years ago.

News

Kayakers gather for fundraising event

Updated: 22 hours ago
A kayak event centered around raising money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness concluded Saturday

News

10th Annual Operation Facelift underway in Southern Idaho

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:00 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
From renovating park benches, to painting murals, Operation Facelift can help communities finish projects they have been working on.