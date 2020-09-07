Advertisement

Filer 4-Her ’thankful’ to show pig at Twin Falls County Fair

“Yes, I’ve loved it, we are so thankful we can actually have the fair”
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Many students were excited to still be able to participate in 4-H and Future Farmers of America this year.

Children prepare for months to get their animal show ready by feeding them and walking them.

Rio VanBiezen, 15, has been showing animals at the Twin Falls County Fair since she was 8 years old and loves it.

Rio was so glad they could all still come together for fair week and put their hard work to the test.

“Yes, I’ve loved it, we are so thankful we can actually have the fair,” said Rio VanBiezen, who shows pigs. “It’s been so great that the fair board has allowed us to do this, and it’s been really great to have some normalcy back in our lives.”

Monday morning was the market sale for the animals, and she is grateful for all that showed up.

