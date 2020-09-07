Hailey Public Library offering assistance to parents through a COVID-19 curriculum

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Hailey Public Library has rolled out a COVID-19 curriculum to help offer many resources to parents and students this year.

The Hailey Public Library is offering online resources for parents who may have chosen to home school their children this year, or would just like to add some supplemental material to their child’s current learning.

“This benefits reluctant home schoolers that never really meant to be teachers in their home,” said Librarian Lea Colvill in youth services.

With educators across the state finding new ways educate Idaho’s students, librarians at the library are doing all they can to help out. Library staff tell KMVT, even though learning may look different for some students this year, we can still all work together.

“School has often been the solution to just about every problem we can think of, we have relied on schools to carry a social burden that is extraordinary,” Colvill said

On the Hailey Public Library’s website the public can find a series of links providing resources for younger kids all the way up to early college. At the very least the library reminds the community on the importance of reading.

“It is important that if you can do no other schooling for your kids, you read to your kids,” said Colvill. “It is the number one determinate of school success, and two books a day is enough for a preschooler to be doing just fine when they hit kindergarten.”

