Kayakers gather for fundraising event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A kayak event centered around raising money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness concluded Saturday.

The Dragonfly Hope Foundation hosted their annual Kayak for Hope event Saturday.

Event organizers told KMVT they had a great turn-out of people this year and they hope it continues to grow each year.

The group gathered at the Centennial Waterfront Park, and paddled up the Snake River to Pillar Falls and back.

“You know being that Idaho and Utah and a lot of these western states rate really high in terms of suicide per capita, it’s something that we should not ignore or brush under the table because we are afraid to talk about it,” said Zach Jensen with the Dragonfly Hope Foundation.

All the money raised from the event will be used in a form of a scholarship given out each may.

