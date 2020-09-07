Legend of the One-Arm Bandit

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A new act performed at the four night event at the Magic Valley Stampede this year, and it was unlike anything spectators have seen in the past at the rodeo. The only thing more interesting than the performance is the story behind it.

Once upon a time in the rural country of Shidler, Oklahoma there was a man by the name of John Payne, who at the age of 20 had 7,200 volts of electricity sent through his body while working on his father’s roof.

“I tell people that I got my arm burned off, my guts blew out and my leg burnt to the bone, and was dead for five minutes,” Payne said.

From there a legend was born

“and I say I always wanted to be the One-Arm Bandit,” Payne said.

The cowboy said he started a rodeo act more than 30 years ago of wrangling mustangs and even a zebra to climb on top of a tractor trailer, and at the end of his performance he would get on top of it shooting off his pistol. He would do all of this with only one good arm. Payne said the act started out rough to begin with.

“When I started this rodeo act I was $100,000 in debt and homeless, living with my grandmother,” Payne said.

But now the 15 time entertainer of the year has traveled all across the United States, and even abroad, wowing audiences with his act. He said he feels a lot of his success is due to the name of the act and the accident that almost killed him.

“If I hadn’t gotten my arm burned off and all that stuff I wouldn’t be near as famous, not even close. It’s a catchy name. Payne not so much, " Payne said.

The sixty-seven year old cowboy said he typically does about 35 to 40 rodeos a year, and this year is looking more like 5 or 6 due to COVID-19, but the cancellation of rodeos out West created an opportunity for him to come to Magic Valley Stampede for the very first time.

“I was born and raised on a farm, so I’m right at home here,” Payne said.

Keith Isley, who is a rodeo clown at the Magic Valley Stampede, said he was concerned the rodeo may not happen this year with the virus and everything going on, and now that is happening he is really excited spectators are getting an opportunity to see an act like the One-Arm Bandit this year.

“So many people just look back in amazement, and it is an amazing act. You very rarely see somebody loading cattle or horses on top of a trailer unless something has gone wrong,” Eisley said with a chuckle and smile.

Lydia MIller, who is Miss Magic Valley Stampede, agrees with Eisley in that everybody is excited to be out and about at the rodeo, and Payne’s act is something people in the Twin Falls County area have never seen before.

“He brought a zebra with him, and that is something we don’t see often in Southern Idaho. I think that is pretty amazing,” Miller said.

Payne said if no more fairs or rodeos are cancelled this year, he will be heading out East after his last performance at the stampede on Sunday night. But whatever happens, he plans on growing the legend of the bandit.

“I am training five new buffaloes. I am training about eight new big longhorn Watusi steers, about five mules I’m training,” Payne said.

