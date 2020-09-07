Advertisement

Murtagh teen dies after crashing into Twin Falls County canal

The call initial came in as a report of a reckless driver
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Murtaugh teen is dead after crashing a car into a canal in Twin Falls County.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said the single car crash occurred Saturday at 3477 N 2900 E.

According to a news release, the reporting party initially reported a reckless driver then later called to report a Geo Prism had crashed into the HighLine Canal.

Deputies found the vehicle completely submerged in water. Pedro Cruz Cortez, 19, of Murtaugh was pronounced dead at the scene.

