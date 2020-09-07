Murtagh teen dies after crashing into Twin Falls County canal

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Murtaugh teen is dead after crashing a car into a canal in Twin Falls County.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said the single car crash occurred Saturday at 3477 N 2900 E.

According to a news release, the reporting party initially reported a reckless driver then later called to report a Geo Prism had crashed into the HighLine Canal.

Deputies found the vehicle completely submerged in water. Pedro Cruz Cortez, 19, of Murtaugh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.