New covered show ring honors Kimberly teen

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A special dedication was held at the Twin Falls County Fair Saturday afternoon in memorial of a Kimberly teenager who died in a car crash two years ago.

In November of 2018, FFA and 4-H member Rowdy Hopkins of Kimberly died in a car crash.

“There are a lot of memories in these barns,” said Heather Hendren, Rowdy’s mother.

During the time surrounding the crash Rowdy planned to show a steer at the county fair. Friends and family gathered and halter broke Rowdy’s steer and later sold it, and with the support of many donors they were able to construct a new covered show ring.

“It means a lot to me to know that rowdy’s memory will always be here, and everybody in this barn is like family to us and they have been so supportive and we just want to thank them,” said Heather Hendren Rowdy’s mother.

The county fair board and Rowdy’s many friends and family gathered for the dedication of the new Rowdy Hopkins Memorial Show Ring Cover. For years to come Rowdy Hopkins will be remembered and honored at the Twin Falls County Fair.

