Advertisement

No. 1 Carey moves to 2-0

Simpson had 221 yards and four touchdowns
Carey hosted Garden Valley on Friday, Sept. 3.
Carey hosted Garden Valley on Friday, Sept. 3.(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:23 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The No. 4 Garden Valley Wolverines tried to get their first win Friday night in Carey against the Panthers, but the feat wouldn’t be an easy one as the Panthers blew up Challis last week 62-0.

Panthers hoping to run their record to 2-0 with a win.

Early in the first quarter quarterback Hunter Smith shows off his wheels, fights off some tacklers and takes it down to the one yard line.

They would score a play later and take and early 8-0 lead after the conversion.

The Wolverines would come right back when Jordan Fields connects with Hudson Fields, who weaves his way through a bunch of defenders into the end zone. They would miss the conversion and Panthers would maintain an 8-6 lead.

Near the end of the first quarter Smith connects with tight end Ashton Sparrow to give the Panthers a 16-6 lead.

In what would turnout to be high scoring game the Panthers runs their record to 2 and 0 with 78-42 win over the Wolverines.

The Panthers had over 600 yards of total offense in the game.

STATS: Hunter Smith was 10 for 14 passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Conner Simpson had 21 carries for 221 yards and 4 tds and one receiving touchdown. Smith also carried the ball 16 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns. Leading tackler was Dallin Parke with nine tackles.

OTHER SCORES:

Oakley 56, Grace 12

Raft River 64, Challis 6

Murtaugh 52, Rimrock 18 Ty Stanger had 135 rushing yards and five touchdowns, as the Red Devils move to 2-0.

Glenns Ferry 58, Idaho City 26

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Twin Falls silenced after first quarter

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Twin Falls got off to a quick 14-0 start after the first quarter, but never scored again in the 27-14 loss.

Sports

Indians shut down the Bruins

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Twin Falls got off to a quick 14-0 start after the first quarter, but never scored again in the 27-14 loss.

Sports

Dietrich stays undefeated after solid victory over Butte County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Brady Power passed for 245 yards and four touchdowns, to go along with 177 yards on the ground and another touchdown.

Sports

Twin Falls runner to complete virtual Boston Marathon race

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:04 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Kami Grandeen qualified for the race by finishing with a time of 3:37:46 on March 3, 2019 at the Napa Valley Marathon.

Latest News

Sports

Running the Boston Marathon, virtual style

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:52 PM MDT

Sports

Burley picks up first win of the season at Buhl

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:38 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Burley rebounds after losing a high-scoring battle to Mountain Home, by taking care of business against Buhl.

Sports

Burley picks up first win

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:13 AM MDT
Burley scored early and never quit in the rout of Buhl.

News

Professional rodeo competition at Twin Falls County Fair sees an increase in contestants.

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
Professional rodeo competition at Twin Falls County Fair sees an increase in contestants. Organizers say entries have jumped up around 30%-40%.

Sports

Wednesday’s sports roundup

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:31 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Scores originate from area coaches and IdahoSports.com.

College

CSI baseball standout commits to Oregon State

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:45 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Right-handed pitcher Jayson Hibbard looks to take his talents to Oregon State University.