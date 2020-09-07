No. 1 Carey moves to 2-0

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The No. 4 Garden Valley Wolverines tried to get their first win Friday night in Carey against the Panthers, but the feat wouldn’t be an easy one as the Panthers blew up Challis last week 62-0.

Panthers hoping to run their record to 2-0 with a win.

Early in the first quarter quarterback Hunter Smith shows off his wheels, fights off some tacklers and takes it down to the one yard line.

They would score a play later and take and early 8-0 lead after the conversion.

The Wolverines would come right back when Jordan Fields connects with Hudson Fields, who weaves his way through a bunch of defenders into the end zone. They would miss the conversion and Panthers would maintain an 8-6 lead.

Near the end of the first quarter Smith connects with tight end Ashton Sparrow to give the Panthers a 16-6 lead.

In what would turnout to be high scoring game the Panthers runs their record to 2 and 0 with 78-42 win over the Wolverines.

The Panthers had over 600 yards of total offense in the game.

STATS: Hunter Smith was 10 for 14 passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Conner Simpson had 21 carries for 221 yards and 4 tds and one receiving touchdown. Smith also carried the ball 16 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns. Leading tackler was Dallin Parke with nine tackles.

OTHER SCORES:

Oakley 56, Grace 12

Raft River 64, Challis 6

Murtaugh 52, Rimrock 18 Ty Stanger had 135 rushing yards and five touchdowns, as the Red Devils move to 2-0.

Glenns Ferry 58, Idaho City 26

