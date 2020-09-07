Advertisement

Richfield can’t keep up with Watersprings

Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - Both Richfield and Watersprings sought their first win.

First quarter, Warriors facing a fourth and three. Matt Algren keeps it and goes for the fake punt. He turns the corner and gets a big gain and a first down for Watersprings.

The Tiger defense would step up, Hudson Lucero and Dane West converge on quarterback Brayden Remer to stall the drive.

Watersprings would get the ball back. They toss it to Jrew Plocher who combines elusiveness with brute force to rumble his way inside the five yard line. First and goal Warriors.

Next play, Plocher dives into the endzone to cap off the drive.

Watersprings cruises to the 52-8 victory.

OTHER SCORES:

Rockland 64, Hansen 28

Castleford 56, Shoshone 0

