Saturday sports roundup

Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYS SOCCER:

Canyon Ridge 10, Pocatello 0: Goal keeper Eli Cook kept the clean sheet. Goal scorers and assists were: Nischal Magar (1 goal), Denis Malanda (2 goals), Alimasi Jamari (5 goals 3 assists), Michael DeLaTorre (2 goals 2 assists), Xander Laraway (1 assist), Freddy Zavala (2 assists). The next game is scheduled away at Wood River HS on Thursday, September 10th. Canyon Ridge remains undefeated now at 5-0 on the season.

VOLLEYBALL

The Twin Falls Lady Bruins finished the weekend with a 5-2 record at the Peg Peterson tournament. TFHS will be in action this coming Tuesday, Sept 8th at home for their senior night against Jerome HS.

Filer 2, Twin Falls 0 (25-14, 25-23)

Twin Falls 2, Rigby 1 (12-25, 25-21, 15-12)

Twin Falls 2, South Fremont 0 (25-19, 26-24)

Shelley 2, Twin Falls 0 (25-21, 25-23)

Twin Falls 2, Preston 0 (25-19, 25-20)

Twin Falls 2, Bear Lake (25-22, 25-18)

Twin Falls 2, Snake River 0 (25-15, 25-13)

Latest News

Sports

Twin Falls silenced after first quarter

Updated: 1 hours ago
Twin Falls got off to a quick 14-0 start after the first quarter, but never scored again in the 27-14 loss.

Sports

Indians shut down the Bruins

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sports

No. 1 Carey moves to 2-0

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Steve Kirch
Hunter Smith was 10 for 14 passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Conner Simpson had 21 carries for 221 yards and 4 tds and one receiving touchdown. Smith also carried the ball 16 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns.

Sports

Dietrich stays undefeated after solid victory over Butte County

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Steve Kirch
Brady Power passed for 245 yards and four touchdowns, to go along with 177 yards on the ground and another touchdown.

Latest News

Sports

Twin Falls runner to complete virtual Boston Marathon race

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:04 AM MDT
By Brittany Cooper
Kami Grandeen qualified for the race by finishing with a time of 3:37:46 on March 3, 2019 at the Napa Valley Marathon.

Sports

Running the Boston Marathon, virtual style

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:52 PM MDT

Sports

Burley picks up first win of the season at Buhl

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:38 AM MDT
By Brittany Cooper
Burley rebounds after losing a high-scoring battle to Mountain Home, by taking care of business against Buhl.

Sports

Burley picks up first win

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:13 AM MDT
Burley scored early and never quit in the rout of Buhl.

News

Professional rodeo competition at Twin Falls County Fair sees an increase in contestants.

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
Professional rodeo competition at Twin Falls County Fair sees an increase in contestants. Organizers say entries have jumped up around 30%-40%.

Sports

Wednesday’s sports roundup

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:31 PM MDT
By Brittany Cooper
Scores originate from area coaches and IdahoSports.com.