Saturday sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -

BOYS SOCCER:

Canyon Ridge 10, Pocatello 0: Goal keeper Eli Cook kept the clean sheet. Goal scorers and assists were: Nischal Magar (1 goal), Denis Malanda (2 goals), Alimasi Jamari (5 goals 3 assists), Michael DeLaTorre (2 goals 2 assists), Xander Laraway (1 assist), Freddy Zavala (2 assists). The next game is scheduled away at Wood River HS on Thursday, September 10th. Canyon Ridge remains undefeated now at 5-0 on the season.

VOLLEYBALL

The Twin Falls Lady Bruins finished the weekend with a 5-2 record at the Peg Peterson tournament. TFHS will be in action this coming Tuesday, Sept 8th at home for their senior night against Jerome HS.

Filer 2, Twin Falls 0 (25-14, 25-23)

Twin Falls 2, Rigby 1 (12-25, 25-21, 15-12)

Twin Falls 2, South Fremont 0 (25-19, 26-24)

Shelley 2, Twin Falls 0 (25-21, 25-23)

Twin Falls 2, Preston 0 (25-19, 25-20)

Twin Falls 2, Bear Lake (25-22, 25-18)

Twin Falls 2, Snake River 0 (25-15, 25-13)

