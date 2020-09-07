Southern Idaho sees uptick in Labor Day weekend tourism.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - If you stopped by the Twin Falls Visitor’s Senter during the holiday weekend, you might have been around someone from across the country.

“I’m from Greenbrier, Arkansas,” said Timothy Nelson.

“(I’m from) Livonia, Michigan,” said Kristin Ingold.

Labor Day weekend isn’t normally a high point for southern Idaho tourism, but 2020 is different in more ways than one.

“You know it’s Labor Day weekend, they’re gonna take their camper into the mountains and so we have not been as strong, but this year the traffic has been really high,” said Executive Director of Southern Idaho Tourism Melissa Barry. “Shoshone Falls has seen a lot of people even with lower water, again the kayaking has been huge, and then in the Hagerman area, they’re seeing a lot of traffic through there.”

For some, now is the time to experience the northwest on the road.

“Just being myself, doing what I wanted too, stopping and going when I wanted too,” Nelson said. “Taking pictures along the way, and just enjoying what god gave us to look at.”

“We’re flight attendants and we’re doing our little COVID-19 road trip, our girls trip,” Ingold said. “It’s nice, there is not a lot of people on the road , we’re gonna see the highlights on our road trips and Idaho is just one of those states, elusive states, to me.”

The spike in leisure travel this weekend is representative of what has happened this year in southern Idaho, according to Barry.

“We’re a place where people can spread out and not a big giant urban center, and so it’s been really appeasing to tourists,” Barry said. “I think we have seen these different groups come through, there has been a lot of understanding of what we have to offer. And so I think word has really been spreading like wildfire.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.