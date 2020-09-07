Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – EVENING UPDATE

Sunday, September 6, 2020

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for most of our viewing area from noon to 11pm tomorrow. With the low relative humidity and strong winds that we are going to have tomorrow, any new or currently burning fires are going to be able to spread pretty quickly.

There is also a High Wind Warning in effect for Gooding County, Jerome County, and Twin Falls County from 4pm to 9pm tomorrow, and there is a Wind Advisory in effect for Camas County, Cassia County, Lincoln County, Minidoka County, and the central and southern parts of Blaine County from 2pm to 11pm tomorrow as sustained wind speeds during this timeframe are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and gusts up to 60+ mph are possible. These strong winds may blow down trees and power lines which could cause there to be some power outages. These strong winds are also going to cause difficult travel conditions for high-profile vehicles, and there may be some areas of blowing dust around due to these strong winds as well.

Now for more information about the Red Flag Warning, the High Wind Warning, and the Wind Advisory, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

A potent cold front is going to be passing through our area tomorrow afternoon and evening, and this cold front is going to be bringing some of the strongest winds we have had so far this year to our area. It is going to be breezy tomorrow morning as this cold front begins to get closer to our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be really windy between noon tomorrow and midnight tomorrow night as this cold front approaches and passes through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and gusts up to 60+ mph are possible at times. With winds this strong, downed trees and power lines are expected, which could cause there to be some power outages. There are also going to be some areas of blowing dust around tomorrow afternoon and evening, so be careful if you are traveling. Travel conditions are also going to be very difficult tomorrow afternoon and evening for high-profile vehicles regardless of if there is any blowing dust around. After midnight tomorrow night, the wind is going to begin to diminish as the cold front gets farther and farther away from our area, but it is going to continue to be breezy through Tuesday afternoon in all locations as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

To go along with the wind, this cold front is also going to be bringing some much cooler temperatures to our area. You are going to start to notice these cooler temperatures tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations, which is about 10 degrees cooler than what today’s high temperatures were. Tomorrow night is then when you are really going to notice the colder temperatures as lows tomorrow night/Tuesday morning are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. Tuesday is then going to be a really cool day as high temperatures are only going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations, and Tuesday night is going to be a really cold night as lows are going to be in the low to mid 30s in most locations. There are also likely going to be some areas of frost around Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, so if you have any sensitive plants/vegetation, make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect them.

This cold front is also going to have some precipitation with it as there are going to be some isolated rain showers around tomorrow afternoon and evening, especially in the Wood River Valley and the Mini-Cassia Region, and then there are going to be some scattered rain showers around tomorrow night, especially in the Magic Valley and the Mini-Cassia region. Some snow showers are also possible tomorrow evening and tomorrow night in the higher elevations, and minor snow accumulations are possible.

Once we get through Wednesday morning, more typical (and quieter) September weather is expected for the rest of the work week and next weekend. For Wednesday through Sunday, we are going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions in all locations as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to be warming up some from Wednesday through Friday as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations, highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations, and highs on Friday are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations. The temperatures next weekend are then going to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations.

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/Hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/Hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. A little breezy. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 52

TOMORROW (MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 (LABOR DAY)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with some isolated rain showers around during the afternoon and evening. Breezy during the morning, then windy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph during the morning, then WNW 20-40 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 84

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers around during the afternoon and evening. Breezy during the morning, then windy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph during the morning, then WNW 15-35 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 82

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, generally before midnight. Windy before midnight, then breezy/windy after midnight. Chilly. Winds: North 20-40 mph before midnight, then NNE 10-30 mph after midnight. Low: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear with some isolated rain and snow showers around, mainly before midnight. Windy before midnight, then breezy after midnight. Cold. Winds: North 20-30 mph before midnight, then NNE 10-20 mph after midnight. Low: 31

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A few isolated rain/snow showers are possible during the morning in southeastern Cassia County. Breezy and A LOT cooler. Winds: ENE 5-20 mph. High: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy and A LOT cooler. Winds: NE to ESE 5-20 mph. High: 63

TUESDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Areas of frost around after midnight. Chilly. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Widespread areas of frost around after midnight. Chilly. Winds: SSE to NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 34

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Areas of frost around during the morning. A lot warmer. High: 73 Low: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. Warmer. High: 71 Low: 40

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 79 Low: 48

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 76 Low: 44

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 84 Low: 52

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 82 Low: 46

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 85 Low: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 82 Low: 46

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 85

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 82

