Twin Falls County Fair sees attendance down 40%

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Monday was the final day of the Twin Falls County Fair, and in operating during a pandemic, officials expected to have lower attendance and revenue.

Their expectations were met, with 40% lower attendance compared to last year, and the fair’s revenue is also down quite a bit.

Fair Manager John Pitz told KMVT, they will be tightening up their belts for next year in order to keep things together. On the plus side, Pitz said the Twin Falls County Fair was the only fair in Idaho to have a carnival this year, and the rodeo was the highest quality one they have ever had.

“For what we were dealing with, I think that it went great,” Pitz said. “And again, I think our food vendors were happy to have a show to go to. Some of our contract people with the rodeo they normally do 40 or 50 shows a year, and a couple of them this was their second or third show, so they were grateful to have a place to work.”

The fair board also felt like everyone followed the COVID-19 precautions put in place, and respected the recommendations to stay home if people felt sick.

