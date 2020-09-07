Advertisement

Twin Falls silenced after first quarter

Indians go on a 27-0 run
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:08 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls got off to a quick 14-0 start after the first quarter, but never scored again in the 27-14 loss.

The Indians led 17-14 at the break.

Nic Swensen was 16/27 for 199 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Jace Mahlke had six receptions for 111 yards and a TD.

On defense, Marcus Garcia sacked Pocatello’s Zach Park at the Bruins 25 yard line, he fumbled, recovered by Isaac Lopez, who ran it back for a touchdown. Teigan Severe produced an interception for the Bruins.

OTHER SCORES:

Middleton 39, Minico 13

Mountain Home 48, Wood River 14

Gooding 42, Canyon Ridge 12

