Twin Falls to celebrate Yoga Week with free outdoor classes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week, Twin Falls is celebrating yoga week.

Yoga teachers and studios are celebrating yoga week by offering free yoga classes to anyone who wants to try them, regardless of age.

On Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, they will be having yoga outside so people can be safe and socially distance themselves.

The idea is to show people what yoga is about without the commitment of a membership fee in case you don’t like it, or aren’t sure what type of class is for you.

“Many times people are like ’I should be doing yoga,’ but they’re nervous, they’re afraid, they’re like ’I don’t want to be there for a whole hour if it’s hard and I hate it,’ so a half an hour is perfect,” said yoga teacher Amy Toft. “And you’re not spending any money. Yoga is so good, not just for your body, but for your mind, for your spirit.”

All of the classes are free this week.

They are celebrating yoga week with free classes outside. (KMVT/KSVT)

