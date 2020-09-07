Yellowstone National park officials file complaint on guide

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Yellowstone National Park guide is facing criminal charges for violating park rules.

A National Park Service officer alleges in a criminal complaint that he found evidence that Theodore “Ted” Garland gave an unauthorized guided tour, trespassed on a thermal ground, led a person to a closed area and got too close to a black bear that was feeding.

He faces 17 misdemeanor charges.

Attorney Alexander Freeburg says Garland intends to fight the charges and has pleaded not guilty.

While the case is ongoing, Garland cannot travel within the Yellowstone or Grand Teton national parks.

