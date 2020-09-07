Advertisement

Yellowstone National park officials file complaint on guide

A Yellowstone National Park guide is facing criminal charges for violating park rules. Image courtesy National Park Service.
A Yellowstone National Park guide is facing criminal charges for violating park rules. Image courtesy National Park Service.(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:06 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Yellowstone National Park guide is facing criminal charges for violating park rules.

A National Park Service officer alleges in a criminal complaint that he found evidence that Theodore “Ted” Garland gave an unauthorized guided tour, trespassed on a thermal ground, led a person to a closed area and got too close to a black bear that was feeding.

He faces 17 misdemeanor charges.

Attorney Alexander Freeburg says Garland intends to fight the charges and has pleaded not guilty.

While the case is ongoing, Garland cannot travel within the Yellowstone or Grand Teton national parks.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

2 grizzly bears killed after conflicts near Yellowstone

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildlife officials in Montana have said two grizzly bears were killed this week after entering an occupied tent and an recreational vehicle storage compartment near Yellowstone National Park.

News

Legend of the One-Arm Bandit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
One-Arm Bandit performs at the Magic Valley Stampede for the first time ever this year

Regional

UPDATED: Body of missing 2-year-old Ealge boy found in nearby pond

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said late Thursday morning that the search is still underway for a toddler who went missing near Boise on Wednesday.

News

Event gives children with disabilities rock climbing experience

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Gemstone Climbing Center hosted a free rock wall climbing opportunity for children, with physical or developmental, special needs this Sunday.

Latest News

News

Murtagh teen dies after crashing into Twin Falls County canal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A Murtaugh teen is dead after crashing a car into a canal in Twin Falls County.

News

Hailey Public Library offering assistance to parents through a COVID-19 curriculum

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Hailey Public Library has rolled out a COVID-19 curriculum to help offer many resources to parents and students this year.

News

New covered show ring honors Kimberly teen

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A special dedication was held at the Twin Falls County Fair Saturday afternoon in memorial of Kimberly teenager who died in a car crash two years ago.

News

Kayakers gather for fundraising event

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A kayak event centered around raising money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness concluded Saturday

News

New covered show ring honors Kimberly teen

Updated: 22 hours ago
A special dedication was held at the Twin Falls County Fair Saturday afternoon in memorial of Kimberly teenager who died in a car crash two years ago.

News

Kayakers gather for fundraising event

Updated: 23 hours ago
A kayak event centered around raising money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness concluded Saturday