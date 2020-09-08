1000 Springs Resort happy to be open for Labor Day weekend

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This Labor Day weekend people in Southern Idaho, and even from out-of-state, were looking to escape to Hagerman. The local resort in town was hoping for a big turnout this weekend, to help make up for the impact of COVID-19 earlier in the year.

1000 Springs Resort in Hagerman has been around since 1951, but earlier this year COVID-19 forced the resort area to close its doors for an extended period of time.

“We had to shut for about a month and a half (mid-March to early May). We slowly started opening our campground, and we are finally opening up our pool,” said Jenne Coates, who is the manager of 1000 Springs Resort.

Now the resort is up and running, just in time for Labor Day weekend, with all types of outdoor activities to offer guests.

“They come for the hot springs. We have 94-degree water in there. They can come to camp. They come to water ski on the river, there is a lot of water sports out there,” Coates said.

She said they currently have a limit of 150 people in the pool, to maintain social distancing, which is about half of what its normal capacity is. The resort also shuts down for an hour every day, so staff can completely clean everything, to make sure there s no exposure.

Coates said the resort is still down a little from last year. They typically get more than 1000 people for the four-day weekend that starts on Thursday and ends on Monday, and this year is looking more like 700, but they are seeing a lot out-of-state guests.

“We have people from Oregon, California, Utah, Nevada,” Coates said.

Many people KMVT visited with on Monday were happy the resort was even open, unlike some other state resorts.

“Absolutely, the one thing about Idaho is that we can get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” said Pamela Knighton, who was visiting 1000 Springs Resort on Labor Day with family and friends from Boise.

The one thing the resort didn’t offer this labor day weekend was boat tours and kayaking, but it is something they hope to get started back up by next Labor Day.

“So we are looking to add rentals, kayaks, and boat tours. We did have a business here that use to do it, 1000 Springs Tours. They no longer do that here in Hagerman, so we are working on opening that back up,” Coates said.

She said since COVID-19 hit it was hard to get everything going with insurance and stuff, and with all the cleaning they decided to wait a while before starting things back up.

But at the end of the day, which started to become quite windy for guests, people just wanted to enjoy the outdoors, with friends and family, as long as they could, before heading back to work on Tuesday.

“Stay in the water as long as possible, until the wind is just too much,” said Derek Mascorro, who was visiting 1000 Springs Resort with his girlfriend and friends from Twin Falls.

