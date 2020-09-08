Advertisement

Colin Kaepernick added to Madden NFL 21 video game as ‘starting-caliber’ quarterback

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, left, quarterback Colin Kaepernick, center, and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before the team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif.
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, left, quarterback Colin Kaepernick, center, and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before the team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif.(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 8, 2020
(Gray News) - EA Sports has announced quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be a free agent player in Madden NFL 21.

The quarterback hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season when he gained attention for his national anthem protests. Kaepernick would kneel during the national anthem to bring awareness toward police brutality and racial injustice.

“Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback,” EA Sports said in a statement on Twitter. “The team at EA Sports, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game.”

Kaepernick played for the San Francisco 49ers in six seasons, making it as far as Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012-13 season. He amassed a 28-30 regular-season record as a starting quarterback while going 4-2 in the postseason.

Players kneeling during the national anthem has become more prevalent before major sporting events in the aftermath of the May police shooting of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The demonstration has been met with criticism from many, including President Donald Trump. Trump has repeatedly claimed kneeling is disrespectful to the American flag and country, and he has previously called for the NFL to make standing for the national anthem mandatory.

