Enrollment in Cassia County schools stays pretty level

Enrollment usually increases after Labor Day as well
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:41 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Classes are in full swing for most of the Magic Valley, and for the Cassia County School District, most students are back in school buildings.

The Cassia County School District, like others in Idaho, has started an online learning program.

Officials say despite this and the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment numbers in person are pretty steady across the district.

the district says while there is a slight drop of about a couple students in each class, it is not a huge discrepancy.

“The majority of students want to be in school; the majority of parents want their kids to be in school,” said administrative assistant to the superintendent Pam Teeter. “We have seen that across the board.”

Teeter also says the Cassia County School District normally sees an uptick in enrollment after Labor Day.

