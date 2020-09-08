Filer Food Bank mobile pantry distributes food to more than 100 families monthly

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Filer Food Bank mobile pantry set up to feed 115 families on Tuesday at a new location.

This food distribution happens every month on the second Tuesday, with the help of about 40 volunteers. This month, they have moved the distribution to the new fire hall, and they are hoping to be able to stay there permanently.

Organizers say the need for food has always existed in their community, and the amount of people they are giving food out to now has stayed steady for a long time.

“The need has gotten, I can’t say it has gotten any worse since the pandemic here in our little community, but it has always been around 115 to 120 families for us,” said Joe Lineberry the food bank mobile pantry coordinator.

Each family gets about seven boxes of food each two from Grasmick Produce, and three from the Idaho Foodbank, and some extra donations from Costco.

