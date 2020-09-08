Fire crews tackle blazes near Filer and Wendell
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:11 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Fire crews are tackling a couple fires Monday afternoon in the Filer and Wendell areas.
Before 6 p.m., Filer Fire Department and Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a reported fire on the 2200 block of 4100 North, north of Filer. A KMVT reporter on scene saw crews battling the blaze and saw at least two burned cars.
High winds Monday did not make the job easy for firefighters.
A KMVT reporter is also en route to a fire in the Wendell area of a reported barn on fire and many hay bales.
