Fire crews tackle blazes near Filer and Wendell

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Fire crews are tackling a couple fires Monday afternoon in the Filer and Wendell areas.

Before 6 p.m., Filer Fire Department and Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a reported fire on the 2200 block of 4100 North, north of Filer. A KMVT reporter on scene saw crews battling the blaze and saw at least two burned cars.

High winds Monday did not make the job easy for firefighters.

Filer Fire Department and Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a reported fire on the 2200 block of 4100 North, north of Filer. A KMVT reporter on scene saw crews battling the blaze saw at least two burned cars. (KMVT/Steve Kirch)

A KMVT reporter is also en route to a fire in the Wendell area of a reported barn on fire and many hay bales.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.