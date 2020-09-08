Granite Peak falls lead to death, injuries, daring rescue

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A pair of weekend climbing accidents in Montana led to one death, two injuries and a series of daring helicopter rescues carried out by a pilot hours before the funeral of his son, who died in a helicopter crash while fighting a fire in Oregon last month.

The falls happened Saturday on Granite Peak, the highest mountain in the state.

One man fell about 100 feet while crossing an area called the Snow Bridge.

In another area, four men from Idaho were rappelling when the boulder they had anchored to gave way. One man was killed and another was injured.

Pilot Mark Duffy removed the climbers from the mountain Sunday.

