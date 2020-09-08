Historic B-25 Bomber lands in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A historic 1944 B-25 Bomber landed at the Magic Valley Regional Airport Tuesday.

The plane fought in World War II, and this week people can go see it in person.

“This is not just a left over from some training command in WWII, this airplane is actually a combat veteran, so 15 real live missions, out of the island of Corsica," said the pilot of the plane Mike Doyl. “It’s a veteran with a Purple Heart, and really a beautiful history.”

Doyle does not take the responsibility of flying the plane lightly.

“It’s an honor," he said. “It’s a fairly big responsibility as well, flying any airplane is a responsibility, but when you put one that is so historically significant, there are so few of them left the responsibility does go up a little bit.”

A 1944 B-25 that fought in combat in WWII landed this morning at the Twin Falls Regional Airport. Tune in to KMVT news at 5 and 6 to hear more. Posted by KMVT News on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

There were 10,000 of these planes made. Out of those 10,000 there are only 34 left, and out of those 34, this plane is the only one that saw combat.

The plane is also a symbol of all the veterans who fought in WWII. Doyle hopes to honor them with the tour.

“Not many of them are left to tell the story," he said. “The ones that are left to tell the story are the equipment. So this airplane is a living breathing museum on wheels and wings, that we bring to towns like this to hopefully tell the story of not only the B-25 Mitchell but also the incredibly brave people who flew it when it really mattered.”

Tours are offered Wednesday through Sunday.

Rides are offered Friday through Sunday.

For a ride, appointments are required, for more information visit their website.

