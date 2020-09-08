Advertisement

Idaho tax revenues blow past expectations for August

The governor says the latest numbers bode well for his plan to reopen the economy while handling the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic
Idaho’s state revenues for August blew past predictions for the second consecutive month.
Idaho’s state revenues for August blew past predictions for the second consecutive month.(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s state revenues for August blew past predictions for the second consecutive month.

State budget analysts on Tuesday said Idaho’s state tax revenues came in $37 million over forecasts.

The state is looking at a potential $500 million in surplus tax revenue for the fiscal year that started in July.

Republican Gov. Brad Little says the latest numbers bode well for his plan to reopen the economy while handling the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

But he says he’s viewing the numbers cautiously because they might reflect a temporary influx of federal coronavirus emergency money.

He also says the flu season and startup of schools could strain healthcare capacity.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Historic B-25 Bomber lands in Twin Falls

Updated: moments ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
A historic B-25 bomber landed in Twin Falls Tuesday morning.

News

Filer Food Bank mobile pantry distributes food to more than 100 families monthly

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Filer Food Bank mobile pantry is set up to feed 115 families on Tuesday, at a new location.

News

Twin Falls police see increase in car vandalism

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Twin Falls Police Department saw significant increase in vandalism over the weekend.

News

Sheriff’s office, private citizen shuttle stranded Snake River recreators back to park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and a private citizen with a boat rescued kayakers and paddleboarders Monday who were stranded at Pillar Falls due to stormy weather.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls County Fair sees attendance down 40%

Updated: 3 hours ago
Monday was the final day of the Twin Falls County Fair, and in operating during a pandemic, officials expected to have lower attendance and revenue.

News

Murtaugh teen dies after crashing into Twin Falls County canal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A Murtaugh teen is dead after crashing a car into a canal in Twin Falls County.

News

1000 Springs Resort happy to be open for Labor Day weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Resort was closed for six weeks earlier this year due to COVID-19

Regional

Granite Peak falls lead to death, injuries, daring rescue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A pair of weekend climbing accidents in Montana led to one death, two injuries and a series of daring helicopter rescues carried out by a pilot hours before the funeral of his son,

News

Fire crews tackle blazes near Filer and Wendell

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Fire crews are tackling a couple fires Monday afternoon in the Filer and Wendell areas.

News

Twin Falls to celebrate Yoga Week

Updated: 8 hours ago
Yoga teachers are celebrating yoga week with free classes.