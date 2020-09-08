Advertisement

Kimberly Elementary hires two therapy dogs

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Kimberly Elementary has two new staff members this year — therapy dogs Hagrid and Mr. Baggins.

Jennifer Snell and Megan Garner proposed the idea to Kimberly School Board and the superintendent and they all loved the idea of having furry friends for the students while at school.

The two Goldendoodles 7 months old and came from the same litter.

Kimberly Elementary has therapy dogs in training! Meet Hagrid and Mr. Baggins. We’ll have more on these dogs tonight at 5 and 6.

Posted by KMVT News on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

They are still in training, but they have already provided a loving presence and a comfort for many students as they are returning to school this fall.

“A lot of kids have trouble trusting adults, because adults are inherently judgmental, and so these dogs are not,” said Jennifer Snell, the school counselor at Kimberly Elementary. “They aren’t judgmental, they are just open and loving and so even when kids are reading with the dogs, they will read more openly, they know they won’t get corrected, they know they aren’t going to get made to do it again or things like that.”

The dogs live and work with Jennifer and Megan full-time and are a part of their families.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kimberly Elementary has two new therapy dogs

Updated: 1 hour ago
The therapy dogs will help the students with whatever they need at school.

News

Historic B-25 lands in Twin Falls

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 1944 plane tours the United States. Tours and rides are available.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 240 new cases of coronavirus, 4 new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 74 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 33,741.

News

Historic B-25 Bomber lands in Twin Falls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
A historic B-25 bomber landed in Twin Falls Tuesday morning.

Latest News

State

Idaho tax revenues blow past expectations for August

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho’s state revenues for August blew past predictions for the second consecutive month.

News

Filer Food Bank mobile pantry distributes food to more than 100 families monthly

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Filer Food Bank mobile pantry is set up to feed 115 families on Tuesday, at a new location.

News

Twin Falls police see increase in car vandalism

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Twin Falls Police Department saw significant increase in vandalism over the weekend.

News

Sheriff’s office, private citizen shuttle stranded Snake River recreators back to park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and a private citizen with a boat rescued kayakers and paddleboarders Monday who were stranded at Pillar Falls due to stormy weather.

News

Twin Falls County Fair sees attendance down 40%

Updated: 5 hours ago
Monday was the final day of the Twin Falls County Fair, and in operating during a pandemic, officials expected to have lower attendance and revenue.

News

Murtaugh teen dies after crashing into Twin Falls County canal

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A Murtaugh teen is dead after crashing a car into a canal in Twin Falls County.