Kimberly Elementary hires two therapy dogs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Kimberly Elementary has two new staff members this year — therapy dogs Hagrid and Mr. Baggins.

Jennifer Snell and Megan Garner proposed the idea to Kimberly School Board and the superintendent and they all loved the idea of having furry friends for the students while at school.

The two Goldendoodles 7 months old and came from the same litter.

Kimberly Elementary has therapy dogs in training! Meet Hagrid and Mr. Baggins. We’ll have more on these dogs tonight at 5 and 6. Posted by KMVT News on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

They are still in training, but they have already provided a loving presence and a comfort for many students as they are returning to school this fall.

“A lot of kids have trouble trusting adults, because adults are inherently judgmental, and so these dogs are not,” said Jennifer Snell, the school counselor at Kimberly Elementary. “They aren’t judgmental, they are just open and loving and so even when kids are reading with the dogs, they will read more openly, they know they won’t get corrected, they know they aren’t going to get made to do it again or things like that.”

The dogs live and work with Jennifer and Megan full-time and are a part of their families.

