Sheriff’s office, private citizen shuttle stranded Snake River recreators back to park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and a private citizen with a boat rescued kayakers and paddleboarders Monday who were stranded at Pillar Falls due to stormy weather.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post, deputies observed some of the roughest water they’ve seen so far this year.

The sheriff’s office went to Centennial Park and helped transport those recreators who were unable to make it back to the park. A citizen in a boat also assisted in making several trips.

The sheriff’s office reminds people to check the weather forecast before going on the water and to check the weather frequently as it can change on short notice.

“Winds over 15 miles per hour can cause significant issues to those on non-motorized vessels, especially in the canyon,” the news release said.

