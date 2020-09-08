Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for the southern part of Blaine County, all of Cassia County, and the southern part of Minidoka County until noon today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and gusts up to 45 mph are possible at times.

There is also a Freeze Warning in effect for the southern part of Blaine County, the northern and central parts of Cassia County, all of Lincoln County, and all of Minidoka County from 1am to 9am tomorrow. With temperatures expected to be near freezing tomorrow morning, that means that there are going to be widespread areas of frost around, which could damage and/or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation if the proper precautions are not taken. These near freezing temperatures could also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any exposed pipes and/or sprinkler systems that you may have.

Now for more information about the Wind Advisory and the Freeze Warning, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

The wind today is not going to be nearly as strong as it was yesterday, but it is still going to be breezy out there for most of the day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be A LOT cooler today than it was yesterday as high temperatures are only going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions today in all locations.

Tonight is then going to be clear and cold as lows are going to be in the low to mid 30s in most locations. There are also going to be widespread areas of frost around after midnight tonight, so if you have any sensitive plants/crops/vegetation, make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect them. Unprotected outdoor pipes and sprinkler systems may also be damaged by these cold temperatures, so make sure you wrap or drain them before you go to sleep tonight.

Tomorrow and Friday are then going to be really pleasant days as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, just a light breeze, and mild temperatures as highs tomorrow are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s in most locations, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the low to mid 70s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 70s in the Magic Valley.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to be above average on these four days as highs in the Wood River Valley are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and highs in the Magic Valley are going to be warming up from the low to mid 80s on Friday to the upper 80s and low 90s on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A few isolated rain/snow showers are possible during the morning in southeastern Cassia County. Breezy and A LOT cooler. Winds: NE 10-25 mph. High: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. A LOT cooler and a bit breezy. Winds: NNE 5-20 mph. High: 62

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Widespread areas of frost around after midnight. Cold. Winds: NNE to ESE 5-10 mph. Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Widespread areas of frost around after midnight. Cold. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 32

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. Not as cool. Winds: East 5-15 mph. High: 70

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. Not as cool. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. High: 70

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Patchy areas of frost around after midnight. Chilly. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph. Low: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Patchy areas of frost around after midnight. Chilly. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 39

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Mild. High: 76 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Mild. High: 73 Low: 42

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 81 Low: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 80 Low: 45

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 84 Low: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 80 Low: 46

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 86 Low: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 82 Low: 47

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 89

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 83

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.