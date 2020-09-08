Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – EVENING UPDATE

Monday, September 7, 2020

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for most of our viewing area until 11pm tonight. With the low relative humidity and strong winds that we are going to have for the rest of today, any new or currently burning fires are going to be able to spread pretty quickly.

There is a High Wind Warning in effect for Cassia County, Gooding County, Jerome County, Lincoln County, Minidoka County, Twin Falls County, and the southern part of Blaine County until 12am tonight, and there is a Wind Advisory in effect for Camas County and the central part of Blaine County until 12am tonight as sustained wind speeds for the rest of today are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and gusts up to 60+ mph are possible at times.

There is a Freeze Warning in effect for the southern and eastern parts of Blaine County, the northern and central parts of Cassia County, all of Lincoln County, and all of Minidoka County from 1am to 9am Wednesday. With temperatures expected to be near freezing Wednesday morning, that means that there are going to be widespread areas of frost around, which could damage and/or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation if the proper precautions are not taken.

It is going to be very windy this evening and the beginning part of tonight as a strong cold front passes through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and gusts up to 60+ mph are possible at times. With winds this strong, downed trees and power lines are possible, which could cause there to be some power outages. There are also going to be some areas of blowing dust around this evening and tonight, so be careful if you are traveling. Travel conditions are also going to be very difficult this evening and tonight for high-profile vehicles regardless of if there is any blowing dust around. After midnight tonight, the wind is going to begin to diminish some as the cold front gets farther and farther away from our area, but it is going to continue to be breezy through tomorrow afternoon in all locations as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

To go along with this wind, this cold front is also going to be bringing some much cooler temperatures to our area. The low temperatures tonight are going to be some of the coldest that we have had since last spring as lows are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. Tomorrow is then going to be a really cool day as high temperatures are only going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations, and tomorrow night is going to be a really cold night as lows are going to be in the low to mid 30s in most locations. There are also likely going to be widespread areas of frost around tomorrow night/Wednesday morning, so if you have any sensitive plants/vegetation, make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect them.

This cold front is also going to have some precipitation with it as there are going to be some scattered rain showers around this evening and tonight, especially in the Magic Valley and the Mini-Cassia region. Some snow showers are also possible this evening and tonight in the higher elevations, and minor snow accumulations are possible.

Once we get through Wednesday morning, more typical (and quieter) September weather is expected for the rest of the work week and next weekend. For Wednesday through Sunday, we are going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions in all locations as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to be warming up some from Wednesday through Friday as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s in most locations, highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid 70s in most locations, and highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. The temperatures next weekend are then going to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley.

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain showers around, generally before midnight. Windy before midnight, then breezy/windy after midnight. Chilly. Winds: NNW 20-40 mph before midnight, then NNE 10-25 mph after midnight. Low: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear with some isolated rain and snow showers around, mainly before midnight. Windy before midnight, then breezy after midnight. Cold. Winds: NW 20-35 mph before midnight, then North 10-25 mph after midnight. Low: 31

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A few isolated rain/snow showers are possible during the morning in southeastern Cassia County. Breezy and A LOT cooler. Winds: ENE 10-25 mph. High: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy, especially during the morning. A LOT cooler. Winds: NE 5-20 mph. High: 62

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Widespread areas of frost around after midnight. Cold. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Widespread areas of frost around after midnight. Cold. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 32

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. Not as cool. Winds: East 5-15 mph. High: 70

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. Not as cool. Winds: NE to SE 5-15 mph. High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Patchy areas of frost around after midnight. Chilly. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph. Low: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Patchy areas of frost around after midnight. Chilly. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 39

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Mild. High: 76 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Mild. High: 73 Low: 42

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 81 Low: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 80 Low: 45

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 84 Low: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 80 Low: 46

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 86 Low: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 82 Low: 47

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 89

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 83

